Ryan Murphy Finally Decides 13 Seasons of American Horror Story Are Not Enough

Emma Roberts in American Horror Story: 1984, the most recent season of the anthology series.

It’s American horror stories, only bite-sized. Ryan Murphy has announced that he’s working on an American Horror Story spinoff series, tentatively called American Horror Stories, that’ll focus on standalone horrors instead of the usual season-long themes.

Murphy posted an image on Instagram of an American Horror Story cast meetup, which included current AHS stars and familiar faces from seasons past. In the description, Murphy added a special announcement in the description of a new show that’s being called American Horror Stories, which will exist outside of the ongoing saga. He said the new series will feature “one-hour contained episodes,” with sources telling Deadline that each episode of the companion series will be a “standalone ghost story.”

Here is Murphy’s statement in full:

American Horror Story cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we’re doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!

This news comes as the future of American Horror Story season 10 remains in limbo. Production has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and last week Murphy told the Wrap that it could get pushed back an entire year. He also said the upcoming season’s theme—which has been teased in recent weeks—may have to be altered or swapped out because it needs to be filmed in the warmer months (the Wrap has reported that the season is supposed to take place at or near a beach).

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” Murphy said. “It was a weather-dependent show. So now, I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

Season 10 will star Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock—and also features the American Horror Story debut of Macaulay Culkin. It’s still unclear whether AHS staple Emma Roberts, who was spotted on Murphy’s Zoom call image but has not been mentioned in any of the season 10 promotional info, will be returning as well. American Horror Story has already been renewed through season 13.

