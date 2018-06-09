Image: Universal Pictures

Going to the moon was not exactly easy. This isn’t a revelation, but it’s something that’s easy to forget, from our perspective, a solid 49 years later. First Man’s first trailer is dedicated to helping us remember.

Staring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, First Man covers 1961-1969 in the man’s life, using his story as an anchor to tell the broader story of NASA’s madcap mission to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade. It looks great.

The film also stars Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler (as a NASA staffer, I love it!), and Claire Foy as Armstrong’s wife Janet. It’s directed by Damien Chazelle, who directed Whiplash and La La Land. Check out the trailer below.