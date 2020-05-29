Ryan Gosling May Be Our Next Wolfman

Ryan Gosling, seen here in Drive, may be entering his very own Dark Universe. Photo : FilmDistrict

Soon, we may find out if Ryan Gosling has nards...because he’s in talks to star in a modern spin on The Wolfman. (Who, famously, does have nards, in case you didn’t know.)

Advertisement

According to Variety, which broke the news, the monster movie originated from an original pitch by Gosling and has a script by Orange Is the New Black writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. No director is attached yet but among the people in the mix is reportedly Cory Finley, director of HBO’s Bad Education, which starred Van Helsing himself, Hugh Jackman.

Advertisement

Wolfman is just the latest in a growing pile of Universal Monster movies in various stages of development at the studio. After the closure of the ill-fated Dark Universe, the studio decided to just let filmmakers be as creative as possible with the iconic characters, without any interconnected universe involved . The first film with that model, Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man, was a critical and financial success. James Wan, Karyn Kusama, and Paul Feig are among the other creators with ideas in development.

All that’s known about Gosling’s idea is that he originally considered directing it himself, but ultimately decided against it, and that it’s described as a supernatural Nightcrawler, the 2014 film starring Jake Gyllenhaal. That makes us think of someone something gritty, high energy, and intense— a ll good things in a horror movie. Now it’s a matter of landing a director and seeing if they can whip it into shape to get in front of cameras.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.