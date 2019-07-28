Image: Disney

If you’ve seen, heard, or played anything with Minnie Mouse in it since the mid-1980s you’ve heard Russi Taylor’s voice. Starting in 1986, Russi Taylor took on the mantle of Minnie Mouse, making her the second person, after Marjorie Ralston, to voice the character. On Friday, at the age of 75, Taylor died.

As reported by Variety, Taylor passed in Glendale, California, news that was confirmed to them by the Walt Disney Company. In a statement, Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said, “We’re so grateful for Russi’s talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did. It was a privilege to have known her and an honor to have worked with her, and we take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come. Russi will be sorely missed and our hearts go out to her family and friends, along with our deepest condolences.”



Taylor won the role of Minnie after auditioning against over 200 other people, and voiced the character in all kinds of things, from movies to TV shows to Kingdom Hearts. She even met her late husband, Wayne Allwine, doing the role—he voiced Mickey Mouse from 1977 until 2009, when he passed away.



Taylor also played other roles, most famously a few voices on The Simpsons—the young twins Sherri and Terri, and Martin Prince. Her voice will be dearly missed, and whoever comes after her has very big shoes to fill.



