When Runaways’ Nico Minoru took hold of the Staff of One in the Hulu show’s first season, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was only just beginning to flirt with the idea of proper magic, and so the Staff’s strange powers were conveniently explained away as being technological in nature. But the latest bit of Runaways season three casting news might be hinting at magical secrets that are soon to be revealed.

Today, Marvel announced that Elizabeth Hurley of Bedazzled and Austin Powers fame is set to join Runaways as Morgan le Fay, the powerful Arthurian sorceress in Marvel’s comics whose adventures typically involve arcane magic and battling otherworldly creatures like demons and fairies. While le Fay isn’t exactly someone you’d call a member of the Runaways’ usual rogues’ gallery, her coming to the MCU by way of the series makes a certain amount of sense—especially following the wild new abilities Nico (Lyrica Okano) demonstrated in season two that her mother, Tina (Brittany Ishibashi), could not explain. When we spoke with Runaways co-showrunners Joshua Schwartz and Stephanie Savage last fall, Schwartz explained that season three would focus on Tina Minoru revealing that she hasn’t been fully forthcoming about what the Staff of One is.

Now that Runaways has established its takes on super science, alien life, and cults that feel all too real, the show might be ready to take a stab at the mystical, which could take it into some interesting new territory when the third season premieres on Hulu some time in the near future.

