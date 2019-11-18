Runaways' New Trailer Comes With the Sad News That Season 3 Will Be Its Last

After Marvel announced the end of Freeform series Cloak & Dagger, it felt like only a matter of time before another of its shows about magical teens—Hulu’s Runaways—suffered the same fate. Today, the hammer came down, but at least the news was accompanied by a fantastic trailer for the show’s third and final season.



T hat much-anticipated crossover with Cloak & Dagger is front and center in the new trailer, as well as new glimpses of the season’s big bad, Morgan le Fay, played with what looks to be great relish by Elizabeth Hurley.

But as Deadline reports, Runaways will indeed be ending after its upcoming third season, though the trade does note that “the story is said to come to a natural ending point,” so at least there’ll be no weird, unsatisfying cliffhangers to deal with.

The cancellation comes as Marvel is putting most of its TV energy into its upcoming Disney+ series focusing on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though Hulu isn’t totally tapped out yet; as Deadline reminds us, the live-action Helstrom is still on the way, plus the interconnected animated series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show, and Marvel’s Howard the Duck.

As for Runaways, the final season premieres December 13 on Hulu.

