While most everyone’s been paying attention to the Avengers’ world-saving exploits in Endgame, Marvel’s Runaways have been busy averting a Los Angeles-based apocalypse for two seasons now, and if it weren’t for them, the Earth would likely have already fallen to pieces. The show’s second season left its young heroes in uncharted territory following a confrontation with their villainous parents, and in the first season three trailer, the team’s still dealing with the fallout in a big way.

While Runaways’ showrunners have explained that the third season will delve into the show’s more mystical elements (which seems to be very much to be the case, considering Elizabeth Hurley was cast as Morgan le Fay), the new teaser revisits an old dynamic.

After what seems to be an epic battle, Chase Stein (Gregg Sulkin) is the last Runaway standing as the rest of his teammates appear to be dying and a group of cloaked Pride members prepare to sacrifice Gert. The entire sequence is reminiscent of Tony Stark’s vision of the Avengers falling from Age of Ultron, making it seem as if it might not actually have much bearing on Runaways’ third season itself.

But then again, who knows?

Runaways’ third season hits Hulu on December 13.

