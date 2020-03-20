The Mandalorian Has Picked Rosario Dawson to Play Ahsoka Tano

This photo, of Rosario Dawson at New York Comic-Con 2019, now takes on a whole new meaning. Photo : Rob Kim ( Getty Images for Backstage Creations )

A potentially huge piece of Star Wars news is out there to end this terrible week which almost feels too good to be true. However, turns out it probably is.



Slashfilm reported that actress Rosario Dawson has been cast in season two of The Mandalorian, which io9 heard from a source as well. Its story continues, though, to say that Dawson is playing none other than Ahsoka Tano on the Disney+ series, which was subsequently confirmed by multiple outlets.

Unfortunately, Lucasfilm does not comment on rumors or speculation and did not return io9's email request for clarification on this at time of publication. We’ll update the article if and when they do. In this case though, if this was not true, one would think the studio would like to cut it off at the pass. We’ll see.

That said, rumors had been percolating about Dawson as Tano for a few weeks s o it sounds like Dawson is indeed playing Tano. That would mark the first time Ahsoka appears in live-action and the first time a major animated character made the jump. (Saw Gerrera from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, briefly who appeared in Rogue One, has the overall honor of being the first animated character in a film.) More than that though, Ahsoka’s introduction would blow the world of The Mandalorian wide open. She’s a character familiar with the Force who knows all of the big, famous characters in the universe. Characters such as Yoda. So she’d know the importance of Baby Yoda beyond what any other characters on The Mandalorian would. Save for Moff Gideon, maybe. That would add a whole, huge layer of mystery and mythology onto the show, something executive producer Dave Filoni, who co-created Tano, would enjoy.

And yet, Tano’s potential foray into live-action feels like such a big moment, especially played by such a formidable, famous actress, that inserting her onto a show starring another character almost feels like a disservice. Plus, for almost a decade, fans know actress Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano. Period. A new actress playing the role is kind of weird. That is, unless, it’s setting up some another Star Wars show in the future and Ahsoka is going to be even bigger moving ahead.

Dawson recently finished filming the pilot of DMZ for HBO Max, which filmed after season two of The Mandalorian completed so the timing works. But will we get official confirmation? There’s a good chance we may have to wait until this fall to find out. This feels like one of those secrets, if true, everyone would have really liked to hold back.

In the meanwhile, Ahsoka’s Clone Wars story continues today on Disney+ as the character returns to the show where she debuted.

Correction: This article was updated after publication because I’m a freaking idiot and forgot about Saw Gerrera being the first character from animation to go to live-action.

Update: 2:25 p.m.

After publication we changed the photo a few times because holy crap, how perfect is this one? We also have removed “rumor” from our headline considering reports from THR and Variety and edited out wording to that effect.

