Image: Marvel Comics

According to rumors currently gently rocking the sleepy, sleepy crib of the internet, the upcoming Deadpool 2 might have one less villain than we thought.

Amongst the film’s varied cast, which includes Josh Brolin as Cable, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Terry Crews as Bedlam, was actor Jack Kesy, who was reportedly playing the delightfully obscure Black Tom Cassidy, an X-Men villain with the questionably practical ability to project energy through plant-based materials. (Like a more focused Gambit, I s’pose.)

Now, according to rumors via The Tracking Board’s Jeff Sneider, Kesy might not be a presence in the movie any longer. Speaking on a podcast, he commented that he had heard from an anonymous source that Kesy was no longer in the film. And while anonymous sources on films are not the most reliable in the world, this rumor tracks. We haven’t seen anything of Kesy’s villain in the promo materials, and info that suggests that the film’s recent reshoots were largely to recenter the film in the opposition between Deadpool and Cable (along with some more of Zazie Beetz’s Domino), presumably before they become best friends at the end.

Oh, well. Maybe there will be room for Black Tom Cassidy in the MCU. He could fight Hawkeye, I guess. Give them both something to do.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters May 18th.

[Screen Rant]