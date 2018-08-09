Image: DC Comics

The CW has enlisted Ruby Rose (The Meg) to be their live-action Kate Kane in the upcoming Arrow/Flash/Supergirl crossover special and next year’s potential Batwoman series from Caroline Dries. The moment her casting was announced, it immediately clicked. But now, the actress is sharing just how much like Batwoman she is. You see: Ruby Rose grew up with real bats.



In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Rose shared her enthusiasm for taking on the role of Batwoman. She said she found out an hour before the premiere of The Meg (check out our review here), and ended up ignoring most of the red carpet press questions because she “kept spontaneously crying.” She said it’s especially emotional because she’s taking on Kate Kane, one of DC’s few lesbian characters. Being part of the LGBTQ+ community herself, Rose said she never grew up with characters—let alone superheroes—who she could identify with, and said she’s looking forward to being that role model for other kids.

“I’ve always had this saying—not me, Oscar Wilde—‘Be yourself because everyone else is taken,’” Rose said. “And then, the second motto [I lived by] when I came into the industry was, ‘Be the person you needed when you were younger.’ I feel like one motto led me to the other, and I kept crying about it.”

Later on in the interview, Rose wowed the audience by revealing how much like Batwoman she actually is. When she was a kid, one of her favorite toys was a pair of bat wings she’d made out of cardboard boxes—because she didn’t grow up with a lot of money—and she said her mom constantly had to catch her jumping off random things while she was wearing them. Rose’s mom also kept bats, so she basically grew up in a Batcave of her own.

“[My mum has] a little Batman tattoo [she got] when she was in her 20s because she had bats. Very normal,” Rose said. “She nursed these little pet bats back to life, but then they couldn’t go anywhere because they were domesticated. So they just lived in the house and shit everywhere.”

Now, Rose is going from living with bats to becoming one, as the CW’s Batwoman. Glad to hear she got some practice growing up. I’m sure it will come in handy. Rose is set to make her superhero debut in the upcoming crossover event, which is set to air this December.