Ruby Rose quit Twitter last year after facing online harassment for taking on the role of Kate Kane in CW’s Batwoman. Now, she’s speaking out, saying she has no interest in trying to please everyone on the internet, and that she cares more about her legacy as the first person to play the iconic DC hero in live-action.



In an interview with the New York Times, Rose was asked about her Twitter exit and whether she ever plans on returning to the social media platform (she doesn’t). She said she’d already been thinking of leaving Twitter for awhile, calling the platform “really depressing,” and that the Batwoman backlash cemented her decision.

Rose went on to add that she understands why people are passionate—Kate is a character a lot of people care about, and many of them “have their own idea” of what Batwoman (and its lead actor) should look like. For example, some of the reaction was from people who think the actress playing Kate Kane should have Jewish ancestry, as the character is Jewish and will be portrayed as Jewish in the show. That said, Rose is proud of what she’s doing in the show, and is focused on her performance, and not the current, or possibly anticipated, backlash:

I auditioned a lot for the role. I think I’m doing a good job. I love the pilot, I love what I do. I can’t please everybody and some people will love it, some people will like it, some people will have thought I wouldn’t be good and might be impressed. Some people might be like “I still hate her!” And that’s fine. That’s life. I’m not going to be on my deathbed one day like, “I wish strangers on the internet that I never met liked me more.” I’m going to be thinking, “This is so awesome I got to play Batwoman for the first time, and no one else had played her.” That’s my legacy and I’m going to own that.

Rose also was asked about CW’s decision to make sure the actress playing Kate Kane was openly queer, as the character is a lesbian. She said she doesn’t believe actors necessarily “need to be gay to play gay,” noting how some of the actors in Showtime’s The L Word were straight, but still played LGBTQ characters. But she did note how Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries felt she was the right person for the job because of how she used her personal experience, and the experiences of others in the LGBTQ community, to further develop Kate’s own journey:

Caroline is gay as well, and she was like, “Now that I’ve actually seen you in the pilot, I don’t know if we would have found the right person if it wasn’t for you.” Because we delved away from a love story of me, being gay and having an ex-girlfriend and what that looked like, to kind of doing the military stuff and facing other challenges like the family dynamic. I guess I pulled a lot from personal experience and other people’s stories and friends in the community; in this situation, it probably did make sense. It’s one of those things you don’t know until you’re in it.

Batwoman debuts on The CW on October 6, and we have a review of the pilot here.

