Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, now your watch has ended. The Time Traveler’s Wife has a new time traveler and his titular wife.

Steven Moffat’s adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife was announced back in 2018, but we are all unstuck in time these days, so we’re just now getting casting news. Rose Leslie and Theo James will play the lead roles in Moffat’s series for HBO based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger (fun fact: she co-founded the Center for Book and Paper Arts at Columbia College Chicago; shout out to my fellow Colum Alums).

The book was first adapted in 2009 and starred McAdams and Bana, but the reception was mixed at best. Here’s hoping the showrunner who gave us another time traveler’s wife fares better, though Moffat is quick to downplay the similarities between the two properties.

“Although I happily riffed on The Time Traveler’s Wife a couple of times in Doctor Who with ‘ Girl in the Fireplace’ and River Song, actually time travel is a problem to the characters in Time Traveler’s Wife,” he told Radio Times last year . “ They don’t want to be in that film. They want to be in When Harry Met Sally.”



