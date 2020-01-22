Rosario Dawson Will Headline Her Very Own Comic Book Show

Rosario Dawson at the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap. Photo : Eric Charbonneau ( Sony Pictures )

She’s voiced Wonder Woman and Batgirl, and appeared in Sin City, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders. And yet, despite that incredible comic book resumé , Rosario Dawson has never lead her own comic book project. Until now.

Dawson has just been cast as Alma, the medic at the center of DMZ, a new show in the works for the HBO Max streaming service. DMZ is based on the Vertigo comic of the same name, created by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli, about a futuristic America in the midst of a Civil War. In the center of that war is the demilitarized zone of the title, which just so happens to be the island of Manhattan. Alma traverses that dangerous place helping people, but also looking for her missing son.

Advertisement

The catch here is that, so far, Dawson has only been cast for the pilot. DMZ does not yet have a full season pick up so whether or not she gets to continue in the role, or we get to see it at all, will all hang on the strength of a single episode. The good news on that front though is that the pilot is being directed by Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay. It feels like there’s a very good chance it will all come together so fans will get to see the series streaming in the future.

Roberto Patino, a writer on Westworld and Sons of Anarchy, wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner. HBO Max launches in May.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.