Image: 20th Century Fox

Frankly, I think we should let her.

Speaking recently at the TCA, Rosa Salazar addressed her role as Alita in Alita: Battle Angel and her penchant for playing hybrid animated/live-action characters. As reported by Comic Book Resources, she said of her role as Alita, “I would play Alita ‘til my last breath, I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could.”



Advertisement

As for her getting her wish, though, it’s complicated. “Yeah, I mean, they had a crazy merger,” she said. “People are gaining jobs, people are losing jobs. The whole Disney/Fox acquisition is so involved, this isn’t the right time to call Alan Horn and be like, ‘Hey, bro, I know you got a lotta stuff going on, but like what about Alita 2?’”



Alita: Battle Angel was a controversial movie, and didn’t review fantastically, but it’s garnered a cult following and a lot of people I know were big fans of it. And Salazar’s performance, no matter what you think of the CGI eyes, was incredible. Salazar has a real talent for playing characters like this, that straddle the line between physical performance and digital effect.



Advertisement

“What I’m really excited about right now, in my own career, is this sort of new thing I’ve tapped into where I get to fully lose myself in a character because I’m animated,” she said, about her role as Alita but also her upcoming work in the rotoscoped show Undone. “These characters, Alita and Alma [from Undone] are almost their own people because they are in their own dimension. So I get to completely transform not with prosthetics, not necessarily with makeup or hair, but through this other animation project.”



Advertisement

Alita: Battle Angel was a strange but compelling adaptation of a great manga, and I’m glad to know that at least one other person is with me in hoping for a sequel.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.