Ron Moore's For All Mankind Presents an Alt-History Space Race of Epic Proportions

Oh, so THAT’s what this show is about. Photo : Apple TV+

In our reality, the United States was the first country to put a man on the moon. In Ron Moore’s new Apple TV+ series, For All Mankind, that didn’t happen. Russia beat the United States, and so the United States has to play catch-up.

Until this point, what exactly that meant in the context of the show has been a bit of a mystery. The first teaser talked about water on the moon and going further out in the galaxy but that’s about it. The latest trailer makes For All Mankind’s driving force much clearer: If the U.S. couldn’t put the first man on the moon, it wants to put the first woman on the moon. Here’s the trailer.

Moore, of course, is best known for his landmark reimagining of Battlestar Galactica, so there’s little doubt For All Mankind is going to have lots of drama, action, and emotion. You even see plenty of it in this excellent trailer. What we’re wondering, though, is just how far will the show go? Season one surely ends with the U.S. putting the first woman, or women possibly, on the moon. Does that spark an even bigger investment in the space program to make all those other lofty goals possible? How does losing the race, but winning the war impact history?

These are all questions we imagine For All Mankind will explore when it launches on November 1.

