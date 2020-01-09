We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Roller Derby Harley Quinn, Bathtub Hyenas, and More Wild Fun in the Final Birds of Prey Trailer

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:birds of prey
9.0K
133
Save
Too much awesome to contain.
Image: Warner Bros. (YouTube)
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

This is Harley Quinn. You’re probably wondering how she ended up in this situation. Well, in the final trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), we’re about to find out how Harley became single and got to mingle with a like-minded group of emancipated warriors.

In the final trailer for Birds of Prey, we see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) after her breakup with “Mister J” (previously played by Jared Leto, who will not be in this film). After some comfort Easy Cheese, she finds herself being hunted down by a bunch of baddies, most notably Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), who you might also know as Black Mask.

In order to survive and enact some sweet justice, Harley puts together a team, including Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). But don’t forget the helping power of accidentally snorting cocaine before whacking some dudes with a baseball bat.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrives on Feb. 7.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from io9

The Costume Designer For Birds of Prey Dishes on Harley Quinn's Killer Fashion Sense

Birds of Prey Is Bringing Together More Than the Iconic Girl Gang From the Comics

Harley Quinn's Showrunners Discuss Shifting Her Villainy Out of the Joker's Shadow

In a Splendiferous New Birds of Prey Trailer, Margot Robbie Is Emancipated as Hell

About the author

Beth Elderkin
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

TwitterPosts