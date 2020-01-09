Roller Derby Harley Quinn, Bathtub Hyenas, and More Wild Fun in the Final Birds of Prey Trailer

Too much awesome to contain. Image : Warner Bros. ( YouTube

This is Harley Quinn. You’re probably wondering how she ended up in this situation. Well, in the final trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), we’re about to find out how Harley became single and got to mingle with a like-minded group of emancipated warriors.



In the final trailer for Birds of Prey, we see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) after her breakup with “Mister J” (previously played by Jared Leto, who will not be in this film). After some comfort Easy Cheese, she finds herself being hunted down by a bunch of baddies, most notably Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), who you might also know as Black Mask.

In order to survive and enact some sweet justice, Harley puts together a team, including Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). But don’t forget the helping power of accidentally snorting cocaine before whacking some dudes with a baseball bat.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrives on Feb. 7.

