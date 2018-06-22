Photo: All Images: Po-Zu

If ever a droid deserved its own sneaker, it’s R2-D2. And io9 is excited to exclusively reveal the latest Star Wars pair from Po-Zu.

Po-Zu, which has an extensive collection of awesome Star Wars sneakers, is releasing brand new, unisex R2-D2 high-tops. Check them out below, in every angle imaginable.

Vworp. Whistle. Beep!

The sneakers cost about $90 and will be available for pre-sale at this link. They’re expected to ship in August. See the rest of the line at this link.

