Hot Toys Sixth-Scale Director Krennic Figure

Hot Toys got most of Rogue One’s heroes and a few Stormtroopers done, and then just sort of stopped for a bit. But with nearly a year still to go until Episode IX, the company is returning to the first Star Wars Story film to do justice to its sinister villain, Orson Krennic. Krennic comes with a host of hands to pose him wielding his blaster pistol or marveling at the horrifying destructive firepower of the Death Star, as well as accessories, including his hat and poncho from the opening scenes of the film, where he tracks down Galen Erso and his family.

Oh, and he comes with his glorious normal cape, too, of course. What more could you want? [Hot Toys]

Figure Complex Amazing Yamaguchi Bleeding Edge Armor Iron Man Revoltech Figure

It takes a lot for an Iron Man figure to stand out in what has become an overcrowded sea of miniature Stark toys, but by packing an astonishing 37 points of articulation into this 6.7-inch tall version of the Bleeding Edge Iron Man Armor, Kaiyodo has earned it a permanent spot on our desks. The figure includes a mountain of accessories, too, including swappable hands in various poses, rockets, thruster blasts, and other snap-on pieces to recreate the capabilities of Tony’s most advanced suit. It’s available for pre-order now in Japan for a little over $60, and will be officially released in May.

Aladdin Magic Carpet Rug

With Disney’s live-action remake of its animated classic Aladdin hitting theaters in May, you can expect to see a drastic uptick in the amount of Aladdin merchandise that will be available again. We’re going to assume the Will Smith version of the film features Aladdin’s expressive flying carpet again, but if it doesn’t, ThinkGeek’s got a $70 rug that will fill that flying-tapestry-sized hole in your heart—minus the actual flying. It features the same design as the animated original, including four-inch tassels on every corner, and at just shy of six feet long, there should be enough room for at least two people to climb aboard.

Hot Wheels Star Wars Character Cars

Mattel’s line of Hot Wheels “Character Cars” has been one of the weirdest ways it integrates the Star Wars universe into its toy line, attempting to personify the aliens, heroes, villains, and creatures of the galaxy far, far away as various ridiculous-looking four-wheelers. The line’s additions for 2019 are no different, mixing in new takes on familiar characters, re-releases of past cars, and most importantly, two new “first appearance debuts:” The Last Jedi’s Porgs, who cruise in both on their own and as part of a new “Chewbacca and Porgs” design, which is literally just a Chewie truck with the Porg car nestled on top of it.

Just look at that Porg car though. It’s so silly. It’s so good. We’ll take 20. And an actual full-sized car version, for good measure. [Yakface]