Dammit, American Horror Story, we just can’t quit you, even though season seven’s Cult nearly broke us. Not only will the next installment Apocalypse be a crossover between seasons one (Murder House) and three (Coven), and feature the return of O.G. star Jessica Lange, it’ll also bring back several more fan favorites, including rock goddess Stevie Nicks.



Nicks, of course, played herself in the standout Coven episode “The Magical Delights of Stevie Nicks,” and while there’s no word on exactly how she’ll fit into Apocalypse, the season is shaping up to be quite the witchy reunion. The Hollywood Reporter notes that in addition to Nicks, the cast’s latest additions include Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, and Frances Conroy, all of whom (aside from the Gold Dust Woman, of course) have appeared on other AHS seasons, too.

To that end, though American Horror Story is an anthology show, creator Ryan Murphy has assembled a solid group of actors who’ve played a variety of roles across the AHS seasons. As THR recaps, not only will AHS all-star Sarah Paulson play her characters from both Murder House and Coven, she’ll also direct Lange’s episode. The rest of the Apocalypse cast will include familiar faces Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Emma Roberts, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd—as well as a newcomer in the form of TV legend Joan Collins, whose role has yet to be revealed.



We thought we’d be able to resist, but it looks like we’ll be tuning in September 12 when American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX.