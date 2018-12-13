Image: All Images (Hero Complex Gallery)

We here at io9 are huge fans of artist Craig Drake. We’ve covered many of his art shows, and I even waited in line for 31 hours to buy one of his paintings earlier this year. So it’s no surprise that we’re extremely excited about his upcoming fifth solo show, which opens Friday and coincides with a brand new book set.



But we can’t just show you images of the book set, beautiful as it may be. And the Hero Complex Gallery doesn’t like to reveal images from Drake’s art shows before the doors open (in this case, 7:00 p.m. PST on December 14). No, we’d need something else. A hero. Something to lay down the law. And preferably something that’s part man and machine. Here he is.

That’s our exclusive reveal of the foil variant of Craig Drake’s RoboCop, from “Craig Drake V,” his fifth solo at the Hero Complex Gallery. The poster, in other versions too, will first be on sale tomorrow at the gallery (2020 South Robertson Blvd., Studio D, Los Angeles, CA) and then online Sunday, December 16 at this link. Outside of that, the gallery has only revealed one other poster and it’s equally awesome.

Yup, that’s Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice. How often do you see posters of Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice? Not too often, and definitely not done in Drake’s style, which works just as well on something metallic like RoboCop, or a human like Lydia.

Unfortunately, that’s all we can reveal of what’s in the show for now. We do know that there will be “one-of-a-kind” prints with “specialty printing and paper,” according to the gallery. Also, as we mentioned, the show marks the debut of a super impressive book set that features Drake’s art all the way back from his days working at Lucasfilm, up to and including stuff from earlier this year. Here are some images of the set, which may or may not have an intro written by yours truly. (Full disclosure: It does.)

That set is $60 and, again, will be on sale first at the gallery Friday and then online Sunday. Check back next week for more pieces from the secretive show—and maybe even a tale or two of sleep deprivation and expensive purchases.

Okay fine, post-credits scene. See that logo on the book set? With the “V” for “Five” and the two circles? Well, those two circles look a lot like a certain dual sunset, don’t they? Hmmm.



For more info on all of this, head to HCG Art.