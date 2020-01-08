Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Dracula Series, The Brides, Could Be Headed to ABC

Dracula and his Brides in a scene from Van Helsing. Image : Universal Pictures

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the man behind Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, looks to be moving from comic books to classic literature. ABC has ordered a pilot for The Brides, a supernatural drama centered around Dracula’s brides that’s been in the works for years.



As reported by Deadline, ABC landed the pilot order for The Brides, written by Aguirre-Sacasa with Maggie Kiley (Riverdale, American Horror Story) set to direct. The series is being coined as a “sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula” that centers around the three Brides of Dracula and their unconventional family. It had been in development at NBC back in 2015 but didn’t move forward past Aguirre-Sacasa’s spec script.

The Brides news comes after Stephen Moffat’s sometimes sexy but ultimately disappointing Dracula miniseries, which took the titular vampire from the Dark Ages through modern times. Given ho w the book (and most adaptations) centers around Dracula, with the Brides serving as hyper-sexualized minions, I’m curious how this one will take them out of Dracula’s shadow and give them an identity and storyline of their own. But if anyone can do it, it would be Aguirre-Sacasa. After all, this is the man who put a cult leader on a rocket.

