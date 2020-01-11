Robert Zemeckis Might Direct a New Sci-Fi Thriller for Warner Bros.

Robert Zemeckis in 2018. Photo : Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images )

Robert Zemeckis, director of such massively influential films as Forrest Gump and Back to the Future, might be trying his hand at a new sci-fi thriller courtesy of Warner Bros.

The film, titled Ares, is in development at the studio, with a script written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel), says the Hollywood Reporter. It tells the story of “an astronaut whose space capsule crash lands in an African desert,” and who must race against time to reunite with his family and uncover a vast, hidden conspiracy that he might be at the center of. It sounds pretty cool, and along with Zemeckis’s directorial hand it’ll be executive produced by someone who knows a thing or two about thrillers: Roland Emmerich, of such over-the-top films as Independence Day and 2012. (Remember when 2012 was the scary year, instead of “whatever year it currently is”? Those were the days.)

As it turns out, this isn’t the only project Zemeckis is presently developing, either, as THR reminds us that Zemeckis is also working on the Pinnochio reboot at Disney. Maybe this time it’ll be edgy.

