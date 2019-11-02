Robert Rodriguez Is Moving Forward With Hypnotic, a Sci-Fi Thriller Written With the Writer of Kong: Skull Island

Alita: Battle Angel didn’t do as well as it could or maybe, in this humble writer’s opinion, should have, but that’s not going to stop Robert Rodriguez from getting into the big-budget science fiction game.

As Deadline reports, Rodriguez’s project Hypnotic is getting off the ground, with Solstice Studios and Studio 8 collaborating to produce and distribute the film. Written by Rodriguez and Max Borenstein, the scribe behind Kong: Skull Island, the film is a story, called a “sci-fi thriller” last year by the Hollywood Reporter, about a detective, a mysterious government organization, and a series of “impossible high-end heists.”



Set to shoot next year, it sounds like an exciting time. Rodriguez is attached to produce, though it’s unclear if he’ll step up to the director’s chair.



