Robert Rodriguez is returning to his Spy Kids roots for a new movie with Netflix.

According to Deadline, Rodriguez is writing, producing, and directing an original movie called We Can Be Heroes. In the film “alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, meaning a group of children have to team up to save their parents and the world.”

Earlier today, the first cast member announced was Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra. Then, a whole slew of cast members were announced all at once, including Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), YaYa Gosselin (The Purge), and Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel). And there’s more, per Deadline, which got the scoop:

The pic will also feature Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken (The Kids are Alright, A Christmas Story Live!), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Hala Finley (Man with a Plan, Backroads) Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Family Reunion, SWAT), Lotus Blossom (Magic Max), Lyon Daniels (Patriot), Nathan Blair (Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, Better Luck Tomorrow),Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box, Waco), Adriana Barraza (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Babel, Cake, Penny Dreadful) and Christopher McDonald (Mr. Iglesias, Wetlands) and Pedro Pascal (Narcos, Wonder Woman 1984).

Though any details beyond that (like what characters anyone might be playing) are currently being held under wraps, you probably won’t have to wait long. Deadline says the project is “currently shooting in Texas,” which means information is sure to be out there soon. We’ve contacted Netflix to see if there’s any more information on this project and will update this post if and when that happens.

Knowing the way Rodriguez works, though, “currently shooting” doesn’t necessarily mean what you may think. Rodriguez runs Troublemaker—his own studio in Austin, Texas—where he can do everything on a movie all under one roof. It’s all his, so hypothetically, once the check from Netflix cleared, he could have gotten up one morning and just started production stuff. Or, the whole thing could already be 100 percent firing on all cylinders. Either is just as possible.

What we do know is Rodriguez really shines when he focuses on that family genre. Though he’s best known for R-rated fare like Sin City and Desperado, it was the Spy Kids films that took his brand to a whole new level commercially. That continues, too: Netflix has all four Spy Kids movies on its service right now, as well as an original Spy Kids animated series that Rodriguez produces.

