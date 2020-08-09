Robert Pattinson Tried to Lie His Way Off the Tenet Set for His The Batman Screen Test

Robert Pattinson as Batman. Image : Warner Bros.

Ah, but Christopher Nolan, he is a man wise to deception. Fooling the creator of Memento? Not so easy.

Okay, so maybe Christopher Nolan isn’t a master genius; he might, in fact, be the guy who keeps pushing for Tenet to be released during a pandemic. But he is, at least, not all that easy to trick, as Robert Pattinson learned when it was time to do a screen test for the eponymous superhero in The Batman.

As reported by the Irish Times (via Entertainment Weekly), Pattinson was filming Nolan’s Tenet during the audition period for The Batman, which meant leaving one extremely secretive Blockbuster to go visit the burgeoning production of another extremely secretive Blockbuster. So, naturally, he tried to keep the secret.

“ It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” Pattinson said, “And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test— I had said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’”

I suppose trying to keep Batman secrets from Christopher Nolan in and of itself is probably a bad idea. Not that Pattinson’s Batman role ended up being much of a secret for long.

Also: seriously, “a family emergency”? That’s a terrible lie. Come on, Robert. You can do better than that. You’re an actor.

