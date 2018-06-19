Image: Ryan Ottley (Image Comics)

The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman has found his next adaptation. Amazon Studios just gave a straight-to-series order for an animated show based on his Image comic book Invincible, told over eight hour-long episodes.

You may recall the project was previously set up as a movie with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg writing and directing. That’s still in development—but first, the recently-ended comic book series will be adapted as an “adult-animation” series on Amazon.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the series [writer] Cory Walker, [artist] Ryan Ottley, and I did together for over 15 years. To know our characters will live on in multiple iterations in other media is almost too exciting to bear! What Amazon is allowing us to do in animated form is nothing short of ground-breaking, and I can’t wait for our rabid fan base to experience it!” Kirkman said in a press release.

Invincible launched in 2003 and ran for 144 issues. It’s about Mark Grayson, a young teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero in the world. Mark doesn’t seem to have powers, just expectations... until his 17th birthday, when he too develops powers and becomes a hero under the tutelage of his father.

“Robert has an uncanny talent to predict the zeitgeist, and we are incredibly excited to see him break boundaries in an animated one-hour format,” Sharon Yguado, head of scripted genre programming at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “In a world saturated with superhero fare, we trust Robert to subvert expectations while encapsulating a story filled with heart and adrenaline. We love his ambitious plan for the show and believe it will look like nothing else on television.”

Invincible does not yet have a release date but will premiere globally in over 200 countries. For more on the creative team, visit the below link.

