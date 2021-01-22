Invincible is coming in March. Screenshot : Amazon

Superhero movies may have become a rare commodity in the past few months, but streaming services are picking up the slack. One such example is Amazon’s upcoming R-rated animated show Invincible, based on the Image Comics title by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. We’ve known it was coming, we knew it had a great voice cast, and now we know when we can finally see it.

Invincible will debut on Amazon March 26. On that day, the first three hour- long episodes will stream, then the show shifts to a weekly format with one new episode coming each Friday until April 30. There are eight episodes total.

Along with the news came our first clip from the show. It features Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, voiced by Steven Yeun, and his father Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, voiced by J.K. Simmons. We saw a few pieces of this in the first trailer, but you get much more of the scene here.

Other stars who lend their voice to the show are Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins , Jason Mantzoukas, and Mae Whitman, just to name a few.

Going by the trailer and now this clip, we still don’t get a sense of how R-rated Invincible is going to get. Because make no mistake, this isn’t a family- friendly superhero show. The creators have said things are going to get very intense on the show and we can’t wait. Thankfully, now that there’s a release date, we know that wait won’t be too much longer.

