Rosa Salazar still has hopes for an Alita sequel. Jaime Alexander tosses her hat into the ring of Valkyrie’s love interests in Thor: Love and Thunder. Giancarlo Esposito teases his underworld savior in The Mandalorian. Plus, Gary Oldman buys a haunted boat, a look at Swamp Thing’s end, and Starz is full of praise for American Gods’ newest showrunner. Spoilers away!



Cruella

The Wrap reports Paul Walter Hauser (Shawn Eckardt from I, Tonya) is currently in talks to play Roger Radcliffe in Craig Gillespie’s secret origin of Cruella de Vil movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Jaime Alexander volunteered Lady Sif to be Valkyrie’s new love interest on Twitter.

Moon Knight

Meanwhile, in another dispatch from the Land of Things That Are Probably Not Happening, Joe Russo described Kevin Smith’s suggestion that Keanu Reeves play Moon Knight in a feature MCU film as “a good call.”

Alita: Battle Angel 2

Speaking with /Film at the Television Critics Association, Rosa Salazar stated she would play Alita “’til her last breath” if the opportunity presented itself.

I would play Alita ‘til my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could.

When asked if she’s heard anything about a potential sequel, Salazar replied:

Not yet, but buy those Blu-rays. On Amazon. But no, I haven’t heard anything yet.

Mary

Gary Oldman buys a haunted boat in new images from Mary, the latest film from Megan Is Missing director Michael Goi and The Shallows screenwriter, Anthony Jaswinski. Head over to Bloody-Disgusting to see the rest.

Legacies

Angel star Alexis Denisof has joined the cast of Legacies’ second season as Professor Vardemus, an “urbane British sorcerer” described as “a bit of a dandy” who “wins over the Salvatore students with his steadfast belief in the superiority of their supernatural world.” So Wesley, basically. [TV Line]

The Lost Boys

In a recent interview with Deadline, Rob Thomas revealed the second pilot for a potential TV series based on The Lost Boys will shoot this fall.

The writer, Heather Mitchell, is doing a rewrite on the script right now; we have gotten through the notes process. We are going to shoot the pilot this fall. There were scenes that we thought we could do a better job on, so it’s going through a 40% rewrite. It’s not a total rewrite. Two years ago, I wrote a very outside-the-box version of [the pilot]. The network didn’t want to go that far outside the box. So fortunately, the writer who is working on it right now, Heather Mitchell, loves the original movie and is eager to make the series look a little bit more like the original Lost Boys. It’s two human brothers showing up in this California beach town with the amusement park and a vampire infestation. It’s going to have a lot in common with the movie.

Batwoman

Rachel Skarsten’s Alice enjoys her own character poster on the official Batwoman Twitter page.

American Gods

Speaking at the Television Critics Association, Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch stated incoming showrunner Chic Eglee is “doing a tremendous job” on the third season of American Gods.

We brought Chic on, who’s doing a tremendous job with season three. Our partners at Fremantle continue to do a really good job to bring that show back into network. We feel pretty good about what’s happening with the show. What I can speak to is what’s going on for season three. Based on what Chic is bringing to the table, we’re seeing in the scripts, writing and development, it’s coming on really, really well. I think any time you bring a new showrunner on, they bring their own perspective on how to mount and run a show. I think that’s what we’re seeing.

The Mandalorian

Also speaking at the Television Critics Association, actor Giancarlo Esposito described his character on The Mandalorian as “a savior” from the “underworld.”

In a way, you might call him an underworld character. You may also look at him as a savior, as someone who might bring back some order to the world after it’s all collapsed.

The Terror: Infamy

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest,” the season two premiere of The Terror.

In 1941, Chester Nakayama finds himself caught between his insular Japanese American neighborhood on Terminal Island, California, and his current life as an all-American guy. When extreme circumstances push both his community and personal life to the brink, Chester must grapple with what kind of a man he wants to be, all while someone watches closely.



Swamp Thing

KSiteTV has images from “Loose Ends,” the series finale of Swamp Thing. Click through for more. We’ll have more on that this Friday.

The swamp fights back in the season finale. Still reeling with the revelation of the truth behind his existence, Swamp Thing goes on the offensive against Ellery’s mercenary team hunting him. Meanwhile, Abby comes up against Jason Woodrue who’s crossed the line to save his wife’s life. And as Liz tries to help Dan Cassidy escape the curse of the Blue Devil and leave Marais once and for all, Avery Sunderland attempts to find a resolution to his relationship with Lucilia and Matt Cable.

Young Justice: Outsiders

KSiteTV also has images from today’s episode of Young Justice: Outsiders, “Quiet Conversations.” More at the link.

Legion

There’s a menacing matador in this trailer for the penultimate episode of Legion.





