Image: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli (Archie Comics)

In the pages of Archie’s Jughead: The Hunger—in which Jughead Jones is a werewolf—werewolves ruled ascendant in their war against in the lords of the night. In Vampironica—in which Veronica Lodge is, you guessed it, a vampire—it was the opposite. But what happens when you smash them together? Well, at first, a bit of a party.



Yes, that’s the wild premise between Archie Horror’s new mashup miniseries Jughead: The Hunger vs. Vampironica, bringing together two of its latest, greatest spooky takes on the usual shenanigans of Archie and his pals in Riverdale (although I guess Riverdale itself is giving the wildness a run for its money lately, what with all those cultists).

Penned by Frank Tieri—and featuring an all-star art team including Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli—the crossover is a five-part miniseries. It imagines what happens when the worlds of Jughead: The Hunger and Vampironica collide, forcing Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica into a crossfire—and forces Jughead and Veronica in particular to realize they’re actually on opposite sides of a war they both thought was over.

“I’ve always said Jughead: The Hunger was my Archie Horror homage to classic movie monsters...and really, what’s more classic than vampires vs werewolves?” Tieri said in a statement provided to io9. “That being said, in Jughead: The Hunger vs. Vampironica, we learn that in Jughead’s world there was a war where the vampires lost and now no longer exist as a result. In Vampironica’s reality it’s the opposite, and it’s werewolves who have gone the way of the dodo. But now with the crossover, we’ll be reintroducing these two elements together—and it’s not a happy reunion as you might imagine. Especially for Jug and the gang, and Vampironica, who find themselves caught in the middle, fighting for their lives (and each other) and ultimately trying to figure out how this whole monster mess came to be in the first place.”



But how can both Jughead and Veronica come from worlds where they thought they were on the winning side of the Werewolf-Vampire conflict? Well, according to Tieri, it’s going to require adding a whole new character into the Archie Horror mix.

“So what is the answer? How in fact did these two worlds merge together? Meet Jinx, a new character we’re introducing who has quite a bit of mystery behind her and who may actually be more dangerous than all the werewolves and vampires combined,” Tieri added. “Between her, vampires invading Jughead’s world and the obligatory hero fight when JugWolf and Vampironica first meet, fans can expect our gang to certainly have their hands—and claws—full.”

But before we can get to all that, please enjoy a bit of calm before the storm in our exclusive preview of Jughead: The Hunger vs. Vampironica #1 below. There’s cake! And vampires. But also cake!

Jughead: The Hunger vs. Vampironica #1 hits shelves this Wednesday, April 24.

