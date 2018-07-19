Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, coming to Nickelodeon September 17, reunites Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo to fight new enemies with a brand new style, a shockingly overqualified voice cast, and a brand new trailer, too.

Alongside the energetic, visually distinct animation style, the voice cast here is a huge draw: Ben Schwartz from Parks and Recreation as Leonardo, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Donatello, Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re the Worst) as Michelangelo, and Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as the first African-American iteration of April O’Neil.

Rounding out the cast is, among others, John Cena (!) as the baddie Baron Draxum, who apparently wants to turn everyone into mutants; Lena Headey (!!) from Game of Thrones as Big Mama, who Entertainment Weekly describes only as a “giant spider mutant”; and Sex Pistols singer Johnny Rotten (!!!) as a mutant pig named (seriously) Meat Sweats.

Dang, what a cast. The first episode will have a preview showing on July 20th, tomorrow, at 9:30P pm ET/PT on Nickelodeon. The trailer is below, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.