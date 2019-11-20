We come from the future
Rise of Skywalker's New Character Posters Are Simply Beautiful

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:star wars: the rise of skywalker
Rey in profile.
Image: Disney

Every action-packed glimpse of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that we’ve seen has been full of interesting information about what to expect from the film as it brings its heroes and villains into the next chapter of the epic space opera. But there’s something to be said for simple, powerful images—like the latest batch of posters showcasing the movie’s characters in a way that makes you appreciate the level of detail that’s gone into their aesthetics.

Each of the 12 posters features one of the movie’s characters in action poses that appear to be from scenes plucked from the film. By now, we’ve all spent ages staring at Finn, Rey, and Poe, and we know what R2, Chewie, and C-3PO look like. But the new images also give us a much, much better look at newcomers Zorii Bliss, Jannah, and D-O, as well as showcasing Lando’s luxurious cape in all of its badass glory.

Finn, Rey, and Poe.
Image: Disney
Lando Calrissian, Zorii Bliss, and Jannah.
Image: Disney
D-O, Kylo Ren, and BB-8.
Image: Disney
Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2.
Image: Disney
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20.

