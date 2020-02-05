RIP Kirk Douglas, Legendary Star of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Many Others

Kirk Douglas in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Photo : Disney

One of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history, Kirk Douglas, died this week at the age of 103. He’s survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, and three sons, including Oscar winner Michael Douglas.

Kirk Douglas began acting in the mid-1940s and quickly became a leading man. His list of almost 100 acting credits over almost 60 years is chock-full of incredible, unforgettable work. Films such as The Glass Menagerie, Ace in the Hole, Paths of Glory, Spartacus, The Final Countdown, The Vikings, and so many more. His biggest foray into sci-fi fantasy, though, was the 1954 Disney adventure 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, in which he starred as the dashing Ned Land opposite James Mason, Peter Lorre, and others.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael Douglas wrote in a statement given to People Magazine. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Douglas continued. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad—I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

One hundred and three years old. Talk about a life to be envious of. Thank you, Kirk Douglas.

