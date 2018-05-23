Image: Disney

Morning in Paris, the city awakes to the bells of a new monster movie. Idris Elba will direct, produce, compose, and star in a modern remake of the classic Hunchback of Notre Dame for Netflix. It must be heaven’s light.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Elba has signed on to create a modern adaptation of the 19th century Victor Hugo gothic novel for Netflix. Written by Michael Mitnick (The Giver), Elba will play Quasimodo, the bell ringer who falls in love with a woman named Esmerelda. No word about when the film’s set to come out or who else will star in it, but Elba as a modern-day sexy hunchback is more than enough for me.

This announcement comes after Universal tried (and presumably failed) to add Hunchback into its own Dark Universe—a cinematic monstrosity that just celebrated its one-year anniversary this week. Since the DU is presumably dead, it leaves Elba in a position to go all Beastly with this modern gothic romance. Except, you know, probably better.

In addition to directing and producing the film, Elba will also be creating original music, calling it a “sonic and musical experience.” Look, that’s great and all, but I just want to know one thing: Will it have the bells, bells, bells, bells, bells, bells, bells, bells, bells of Notre DAAAAAAAAAAAAAME?

Admit it. You all just finished the Disney song in your heads.

[The Hollywood Reporter]