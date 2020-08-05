We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Ridley Scott's Raised By Wolves Is About to Become Your Most Anticipated Sci-Fi Show

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Raised By Wolves
Raised By WolvesRidley ScottAmanda CollinTravis FimmelHBO Maxstreamingpost-apocalyptic
22
Save
This character creepily looking down at my blog is the star of Raised by Wolves.
This character creepily looking down at my blog is the star of Raised by Wolves.
Image: HBO Max
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

When director Ridley Scott does anything, we take notice. When he does something sci-fi, we get excited. And when he directs a sci-fi television show we can watch in a few short weeks? We damn near froth at the mouth.

Advertisement

Scott is taking his big-screen talent to the small screen for the new HBO Max show Raised by Wolves. The show follows androids who attempt to raise children and restart society on a new planet long after war has destroyed the Earth. There’s a lot more to it, but watch the trailer, see for yourself, and be prepared to get super creeped out by The Three Little Pigs.

Advertisement

Scott directed the first two episodes of the series, marking his American TV directorial debut. There are 10 in total and they’ll debut on the new streaming service September 3. That’s so soon! Hooray for having new content to watch during a pandemic!

Danish actor Amanda Collin plays Mother, the android who is protecting all these children, while Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Warcraft) is Marcus, some kind of soldier. They lead a cast of largely unknowns, which should help add to the believability of this burgeoning sci-fi society.

G/O Media may get a commission
Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector

Oh. And what is Mother peering at in that image at the top of this page? Here’s the full poster.

The poster for Raised by Wolves.
The poster for Raised by Wolves.
Image: HBO Max
Advertisement

Disturbing yet intriguing. We’re excited. Raised by Wolves debuts September 3.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

5 Things We Liked (and 3 We Didn't) About Netflix's Transformers: War for Cybertron - Siege

Baby Boomers Are Experiencing Greater Cognitive Decline Than Previous Generations, Study Finds

Everything Samsung Announced Today Between the Awkward Silences

Presidential Forecaster Predicts Joe Biden Win (With Plenty of Caveats)

DISCUSSION

lightninglouie
lightninglouie

I guarantee you there will be people disappointed by this show because there are no actual wolves in it.