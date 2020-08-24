We come from the future
Ridley Scott's New Raised by Wolves Trailer Pits Gods Against Androids

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:raised by wolves
Mother (Amanda Collin) isn’t ready to give up her babies.
Image: HBO Max
The first trailer for Ridley Scott’s new sci-fi series Raised by Wolves was shrouded in mystery. Why were these androids tasked with raising children on a distant planet, what happened back on Earth, and who was this mysterious “wolf” trying to take everything away? In this latest trailer, we’ve got our answers.

HBO Max has released an extended look at Raised by Wolves, which stars Amanda Collin as “Mother,” an android who is raising some of humanity’s last children after Earth was destroyed. Check out the latest trailer, which adds some surprising twists and turns to this post-apocalyptic saga.

It turns out that religion was the cause of the global catastrophe. Humans tore each other apart over ideological differences. As a result, the children are being raised as atheists in hopes they won’t repeat the mistakes of their predecessors, with Mother and “Father” (Abubakar Salim) giving them guidance and protection in equal measure.

But it turns out that humanity isn’t gone: One of the religious factions had built an Ark of survivors and are now trying to settle on the same planet. This includes Marcus (Travis Fimmel), a leader who wants to take the children away from the androids, as they don’t believe artificial beings should be raising humans. In true Ridley Scott fashion, the trailer makes it unclear what side we should be on. Obviously it’s bad to discriminate against androids, but Mother’s programming is sending her down a dark path and she doesn’t seem to have the children’s best interests at heart.

Raised by Wolves also stars Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong. In addition to serving as executive producer, this series marks Scott’s American television debut, as he directed the first two episodes of this 10-episode series. It arrives on HBO Max September 3.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

meatwadf
meatwadf

The trailer definitely went into a direction I didn’t expect. Looks like it could be interesting, but I’ll have to wait till the only way to see it isn’t on Max. It’s also touching on a few ideas that Scott has been obsessed with as far back as Blade Runner.

