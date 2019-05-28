Image: 20th Century Fox/Disney

Batwoman's nemesis speaks out. Taika Waititi has a sad answer about his long-mentioned What We Do in the Shadows sequel. Mike Mignola cuts down a weird Hellboy rumor. Plus, more King of the Monsters and Spider-Man: Far From Home footage, and what's to come on the Happy! finale.



Scoob

According to The Wrap, Pierce Gagnon and Ariana Greenblatt will lend their voices to the young incarnations of Fred and Velma, respectively.

Alien/Prometheus



Ridley Scott previously teased that a new installment in the Alien franchise was in the works but got more specific with Variety. The report says a third prequel from Scott is currently “in the script phase.”

In related news, Michael Fassbender told the Italian news outlet, badtaste.it, he’d “love to” reprise his role as David for another entry in the Alien franchise.

I’d love to. You know, I just absolutely love working with Ridley. And it was a real moment for me, when I stepped on the set on Prometheus and got to work with him...and yeah, I love the character. It’s a lot of fun.





We’re Wolves

Taika Waititi gave a discouraging update on his What We Do in the Shadows sequel during an Emmys FYC event last Wednesday.

We’re Wolves is the film that Jemaine and I keep pretending that we’re making. Every couple of years we say, we’re making this new film called We’re Wolves, which follows the werewolves from the film. I feel bad to even mention it now because we keep saying it, [but] it’s like a dad saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll be home for Christmas.’ It’s not like we don’t want to come home for Christmas. We would like nothing more but we have a lot of shit going on.

The Invisible Man

Meanwhile, HN Entertainment reports The Invisible Man begins principal photography this July in Sydney, Australia.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Paramount has released another new photo of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Packaging from an officially licensed Mysterio action figure posted to Imgur describes the character as “a master of illusion and sworn enemy of Spider-Man.” Here’s your requisite reminder about toys and movie plot details being fair-weather friends at best before you click through!

Elsewhere, a Korean TV spot contains some new footage from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Meanwhile, a new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters includes L.L. Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

North American Lake Monsters

Hulu has ordered an anthology series based on Nathan Ballingrud’s misleadingly-titled short story collection, North American Lake Monsters. According to THR, “The series will explore how encounters with vampires, fallen angels and other monsters force Louisiana natives to re-examine their broken lives in what is being described as a contemporary horror anthology. The take will be an individual episodic anthology in line with Into the Dark rather than Castle Rock’s seasonal variety.”

Hellboy: The Series

Answering a fan on Twitter, Mike Mignola denied rumors a Hellboy reboot series is currently in development at Netflix.

Batwoman

TV Line spoke to Rachel Skarsten about her CW Batwoman character, Alice, leader of the villainous Wonderland Gang.

I can only tell you so much about Alice because I don’t want to be fired when I’ve just been hired, but, she is the big bad of the show. She plays the main antagonist. She has a very complex relationship with Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose, and she sort of teeters between sane and completely insane. Which is really fun. I think at this point, she has an axe to grind with another character on the show — who I can’t say, but it will be revealed — so, I think she has this sort of personal vendetta against that character, and also I think she just sort of wants to run Gotham. And bring mayhem wherever she goes. So, I think those are sort of her two modus operandi. Alice is a great manipulator, I think. She’s a great manipulator of people, and because she can sort of sit between the world of sane and insane, she can appeal to many different types of people. And actually, who she brings on side with her, on the show, is quite interesting.

iZombie

Liv eats the brains of a demanding chef in the synopsis for “Filleted to Rest” airing June 13.

While investigating the murder of Eleanor Barba, a chef at a high-end restaurant, Liv (Rose McIver) consumes her brain and becomes an unrelenting perfectionist who knows just how to break a person to their very core. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is on a mission to find out who is betraying the commander. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Chelsea Catalanotto (#507). Original airdate 6/13/2019.

The 100

Meanwhile, the search continues in the synopsis for “Memento Mori,” the June 11 episode of The 100.

Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) learns more about the mysterious Children of Gabriel while Abby (Paige Turco) continues searching for a way to save Kane (guest star Henry Ian Kusick). Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star.

Happy!

Finally, Spoiler TV also has photos from “Resurrection,” the season two finale of Happy! More at the link.

