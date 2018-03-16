Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Staff (Getty Images)

Civil War’s Daniel Bruhl thinks Baron Zemo is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Legends of Tomorrow is doing something delightfully bonkers again. must defend John Noble at all cost. Netflix’s Sabrina show finds a familiar nemesis for the teenage witch. Plus, some wild new Legion footage, and meet the Robinsons in a new featurette for the Lost in Space reboot. Spoilers, assemble!



Baron Zemo

Daniel Brühl told Screen Rant he’s “pretty sure” Zemo will return to the MCU at some point, considering he survived the events of Civil War.

Well, I hope so. I always say they didn’t kill me, which is always a good sign. As you can imagine, it’s extremely secretive. Even if I would know something, I would probably not be allowed to tell you. But again, I was very glad about the fact that he [did] not kill himself and [was] stopped by Black Panther and that he ends up in a prison. But I’m pretty sure he’s going to get out of that prison somehow.

Queen and Country

The Wrap reports Ridley Scott is in talks to direct a film adaptation of Greg Rucka’s espionage comic book series, Queen and Country. It’s a British spy drama that deals just as much with bureaucracy and office politics as it does actual spy mission.

Captain Marvel

Due to scheduling conflicts with Netflix’s She’s Got to Have It, DeWanda Wise has left Captain Marvel. [Deadline]

The Grudge

Variety confirms Sony’s The Grudge reboot has officially entered production with Demian Bichir and Andrea Risborough attached to star.

Aquaman

In an interview with Flickering Myth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (who plays the villainous Black Manta) stated he’s “very happy” with the footage he’s seen from Aquaman.

I can’t say much about that. I have seen some of it, and I’m very happy with what I’ve seen thus far. Australia was beautiful. They have a word there, they say ‘cruising,’ which means that it’s really, really comfortable, and low stress, and just beautiful, a lot of greenery and beaches and things like that.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Tati Gabrielle as joined the cast as Sabrina’s archnemesis, Prudence. [TV Line]

Shadowhunters

Gina Phillips revealed she’s guest-starring in the season premiere of Shadowhunters.

Wynonna Earp

Chantel Riley has joined the cast as Kate, a character TV Junkies describes as “bold and sophisticated, sensual and deadly. She has been on an intense manhunt for as long as she can remember and recently turned up in Purgatory in search of her target.”

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends must save actor John Noble (who in real life has been voicing the season’s big bad Mallus) from Gorilla Grodd in episode 17, “Guest-Starring John Noble.” God bless this show’s episode names.

With the timeline barely stable, the Legends must tackle two anachronisms at the same time to try and keep Mallus at bay. Sara (Caity Lotz) and Rip (guest star Arthur Darvill) team up to stop Grodd (guest star David Sobolov) from going after a particular target leaving Nate (Nick Zano) and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) to stop Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) from changing her future. Meanwhile, the Legends think they have found a way to destroy Mallus, but they will have to create an uneasy alliance with one of their enemies.

Arrow

Mr. Terrific’s new boyfriend doesn’t like vigilantes in the synopsis for April 5’s episode, “Brothers in Arms.”

Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Diggle (David Ramsey) face their biggest challenge yet. Curtis (Echo Kellum) is disappointed to find out his new boyfriend has a firm anti-vigilante stance.

Supernatural

The Winchesters do The Thing in the synopsis for April 5’s “The Thing.”

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) continue to collect the pieces necessary to open a rift to the other world in order to save their family. Their latest quest leads them to a Men of Letters bunker from the 1920s and a hungry God from another dimension. Meanwhile, Ketch (guest star David Hayden-Jones) makes a shocking decision about Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight Jr.) after an unruly encounter with Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise).

Legion

FX has released its trippiest promo yet for the new season of Legion.

The network has also kindly released a recap of season one for those who may have missed it.

Lost in Space

Finally, Netflix has released a new featurette on the Robinsons, containing a snifter of new footage.

