Ride for Your Life on the Upcoming Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Artist rendering of the new Jurassic World roller coaster. Image : Universal Studios

Move over “Incredicoaster,” there’s a new contender for the best-sounding movie-themed roller coaster.

Next summer the Jurassic World VelociC oaster will open at Islands of Adventure in Universal Studios Orlando. It will be the world’s first roller coaster (but not ride) based on the Jurassic Park franchise, reaching speeds up to 70 mph and heights over 150 feet. Featuring cameos by Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and BD Wong, the Velocicoaster will tell a new story set in the Jurassic World universe. Basically, you’re riding a ride at Jurassic World that’s supposed to make you feel like a raptor. And, knowing Jurassic World, we’re sure absolutely nothing goes wrong.

In terms of movie-themed coasters, this thing looks rather incredible. Here’s a quick teaser.

For any seasoned thrillseekers out there, the press release for this ride also lists some very cool bullet points about the actual physics of this self-declared “apex predator of coasters .” Feast your eyes:

Accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds



Encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon



Experience a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind



Go airborne during the towering “Top Hat,” which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80 degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet



Brace for a total of 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime – the thrilling sensation of weightlessness riders feel when they’re lifted from their seats – throughout the entire adventure



All of which sounds absolutely terrifying. Which coaster nerds ( and Jurassic Park fans) wouldn’t have any other way.

Of course, all of these impending thrills will only happen if theme parks remain open for the next year or so— b ut Universal Studios Orlando has been open now for many weeks and it’s in Florida. This puppy is opening.

