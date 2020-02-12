Rick Moranis Will Return for the New Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Film

He’s baaaaaack. Photo : Disney

Rick Moranis is back in a big—sorry, little—way.

Deadline has confirmed that the legendary comedic actor, who hasn’t appeared on screen since 1996, will return for Shrunk, the upcoming Disney reboot/sequel to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, starring Josh Gad (Frozen) and directed by Joe Johnston (who helmed the original Honey, as well as films like The Rocketeer and Captain America: The First Avenger).

Gad will reportedly play the grown-up son of Wayne Szalinski (Moranis) who ends up in a similar situation to his father and shrinks his own kids. After the news broke, Gad commented on Twitter:

News of Moranis’ return began to bubble a few weeks back on a site called the DisInsider. The site reported that in this film Moranis’ character would be reclusive, dealing with the death of his wife and his inability to use his shrinking technology to cure her cancer. That drives a wedge between him and his kids which, over the course of this new film, would begin to mend. Those plot details are still unconfirmed at the moment, but considering Moranis is now returning as reported, they certainly seem possible.

Of course, the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise was huge all throughout the 1990s. The first film was released in 1989 and spawned two sequels (Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves), several theme park attractions, and even a TV show. Moranis returned for most of those things, so to learn that he’ll be back for this—on the heels of a gradual return to public life with several interviews, voice gigs, and documentary appearances—is not entirely surprising, but still incredibly exciting.

Shrunk does not yet have a release date but 2021 or 2022 are likely guesses.

