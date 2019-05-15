Image: Adult Swim

Just over a year ago, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland let the world know that while the show’s long-awaited season four was, in fact, coming to television, he wasn’t exactly sure when, and it was in everyone’s best interest not to bug him about it. As it turns out, the wait’s not going to be anywhere near as long as he let on.

During the WarnerMedia Upfront presentation today, a new teaser for Rick and Morty season four dropped, and what it lacked in illustrated backgrounds or plot details, it made up with its unspecific announcement about when the show’s set to return: November. November when? Who knows? Who cares, does it matter?

In some alternate universe, you’ve already seen Rick and Morty’s fourth season, and while it delighted the hell out of you, by the time you were finished watching it, you were already desperately obsessing about the fifth season that whatever good will the fourth brought you has been long forgotten.

If anything, take solace in the fact that you don’t live in that universe and you’ve still got all those new episodes to look forward to watching whenever the show’s back on TV this November.

