Image: Adult Swim

Though Justin Roiland is busy getting those upcoming seasons (plural) of Rick and Morty nice and schwifty for you nerds, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t found the time to keep multiple plates spinning in the air. Get ready to get used to hearing a lot more of his voice.



Deadline’s reporting that Hulu has greenlit two seasons, for a total of 16 episodes, of Solar Opposites, a new series from Roiland and Rick and Morty co-creator Mike McMahan. It’s about a family of aliens from a “better world” who come to Earth to hide among midwestern Americans and can’t decide how they feel about their new home. Roiland is set to voice both the characters “Terry” and “Korvo,” and will be joined by fellow cast members Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack.

Knowing what Roiland’s comedic sensibilities are like, it’s more than likely that when Solar Opposites’ first season drops some time in 2020, it’ll be sharp, rather bawdy, and probably infused with at least some political commentary given the year.