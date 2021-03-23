We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland Has Yet Another Animated Series in the Works

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Save
Alerts
A cape with shorts is certainly a choice.
A cape with shorts is certainly a choice.
Image: Hulu

With a second season of Solar Opposites arriving on Hulu later this week—and more Rick and Morty eventually!—Justin Roiland, one of animation’s busiest talents, has just announced involvement in another new series: Koala Man, which will join Solar Opposites as part of Hulu’s adult animation slate.

Advertisement

Koala Man, a production of Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, will have Roiland aboard as an executive producer, but it’s created by Michael Cusack and will be showrun by Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez (co-writers of Detective Pikachu, among other credits). Australian multi-talent Cusack’s Rick and Morty affiliation goes back to 2018, when he created the series’ April Fools special, Bushworld Adventures, for Adult Swim; he’ll be voicing the main character in Koala Man.

Illustration for article titled Rick and Morty&#39;s Justin Roiland Has Yet Another Animated Series in the Works
Image: Hulu

So who or what is Koala Man, you may ask? According to a Hulu press release, it is “an animated family comedy where the patriarch lives a not-so-secret identity of Koala Man, an Australian suburban superhero with no powers but a burning passion to snuff out petty crime and bring order to the community.”

Like Solar Opposites, Koala Man will run eight episodes; there’s no word yet on a production timeline.

G/O Media may get a commission
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial
Click To Claim Your Free Month
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION