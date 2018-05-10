Image: Adult Swim

There was a very brief moment after Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon sent out a cryptic tweet about the show’s future when fans were all but certain that the cult hit might not be returning for a fourth season. Turns out, though, that’s not the case.

While Harmon later clarified that the reason Cartoon Network had yet to renew Rick and Morty was due to pending contract renegotiations, it still wasn’t clear if and when the series was coming back. Today, though, co-creator Justin Roiland took to Twitter to announce that there are at least 70 more episodes now officially in the works.

According to an official announcement from Adult Swim, the order for the new episodes are part of a new long-term deal with the network, meaning that the show has effectively been renewed for at least one more season, though it’s likely we can expect more.

Additionally, in celebration of the new episodes, the Rickmobile is embarking upon a cross-country tour beginning later this month and making 50 stops where fans will be able to snag limited edition merchandise. The question now is when fans can expect the new episodes to actually drop on Adult Swim, something Rick and Morty’s production team probably isn’t at liberty to reveal just yet.

Given how much time and effort it takes to produce animated television, it’s probably going to be a hot second until we’re traipsing around the multiverse with our favorite drunken super genius—and that’s perfectly fine, because good things come to those who wait.

