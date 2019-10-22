Rick and Morty Side-Eyes Stranger Things With a Suitably Cheeky Title Reveal

Everything about Rick and Morty’s fourth season has been an event, from its limbo, to its mere existence, to its renewal—and that’s even before we get to actually see the damn thing. So why not treat episode titles with the same haughty status as Netflix does for its own critical genre darling, Stranger Things?



Last night Adult Swim dropped some titles from Rick and Morty’s latest set of adventures on Twitter, and they are radically puntastic, as is tradition. ( I really am here for Edge of Tomorty.) Buuuuuuut... that’s about it. Here they all are:

Edge of Tomorty: Rick, Die, Rickpeat

The Old Man and the Seat

One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty

Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

Rattlestar Ricklactica

I mean, really, they’re episode titles. Why do we treat learning them as huge events anyway? The Rick and Morty team seemingly agrees, not just telling you that these titles don’t really belie some secret meaning you can puzzle out ahead of time, but taking a cheeky leaf out of Stranger Things’ book:

The slow fade in of each title, the main theme playing away in the background, the slow pan out to reveal the series logo and season number. You see what they’re doing. It’s cute, and given the series’ usually zany approach to marketing things, honestly reads a little less cynical than you might expect from the idea of Adult Swim biting its thumb at Netflix.

At long last, Rick and Morty returns to screens starting November 10.

