The 3D Print Guy has a brilliant YouTube gimmick: he 3D prints plastic figures, and then he animates them. This time, he sculpts and animates the sneakiest, most mischievous Rick of all: Tiny Rick.

Tiny Rick, a diminuitive younger clone of Rick and Morty’s eponymous, drunken scientist, gets a more self-consciously cartoony treatment in 3D Print Guy’s work, becoming an adorable chibi version of himself. Then, with an interdimensional portal gun in tow, Tiny Rick goes on adventures through the realities of Bob’s Burgers, Minecraft, and more.

This video, viewable below, is an impressive work of craftsmanship. In the first few minutes of the video, he showcases the process he uses to build his elaborate Tiny Rick model, ending with a 3D printed figurine (that you can print yourself if you’ve got a sufficiently powerful 3D printer). Then, he animates that model in a short that begins at approximately the 4:20 mark. Because of course it does.

I’ll leave it to you to discover what’s next. But it involves Creepers, burger puns, and samurai swords. Like all good times, really.