Even though playing games is typically how Rick and Morty end up putting the multiverse in jeopardy, the dimension-hopping duo are about to embark upon the journey of their lives with the help of a tabletop classic. This August, IDW and Oni Press are partnering to publish a four-issue, limited series from writers Patrick Rothfuss and Jim Zub, with illustrations from Troy Little, where Rick and Morty will get sucked into the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

When D&D becomes the hot new thing at Morty’s school, Rick reasons that the best way for his grandson to learn how the game works is to live it, so he transports himself and his entire family into a world of magic, mayhem, and orcs. In a public statement, Rothfuss (The Kingkiller Chronicle) expressed his elation at having the opportunity to mash up two of his favorite properties for the first time:



“That’s some serious you-got-chocolate-in-my-peanut butter $#!& right there. I’m in. I’m all the way in. I’m gettin’ that chocolate all up in the peanut butter. Like, deep in. All the way in. It’s going to be sticky and delicious.”

Though the miniseries—which is set to include character sheets—is sure to be all kinds of wild and fun, what’ll be interesting to see is how the creative team uses Rick and Morty’s signature nihilistic energy to pick apart the things about Dungeons & Dragons culture that can get a little weird and uncomfortable. IDW and Oni Press’ crossover series—which doesn’t seem to have a title yet, weirdly—hits stores this August.