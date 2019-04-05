Image: Lucasfilm

If you’re going to see Shazam in IMAX theaters this weekend, you’re getting a Godzilla-shaped surprise. Netflix wants its own gay James Bond in a new LGBTQ spy-fi animated series. Plus, behind the scenes on Hellboy’s practical effects, and what’s to come in Supernatural’s penultimate season finale. To me, my spoilers!



Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy

Speaking at Lionsgate’s presentation at Cinemacon last night, Rian Johnson said that after completing his work on his current film—mystery crime thriller Knives Out—he will be “going back to a galaxy far, far away” to work on his previously announced trio of Star Wars films.

Playmobil: The Movie

STXfilms has acquired the North American distribution rights to Playmobil: The Movie, featuring the voices of Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor, Kenan Thompson, Adam Lambert, Jim Gaffigan, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Gabriel Bateman. [Variety]

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

According to Bloody-Disgusting, five minutes of Godzilla: King of the Monsters will screen before IMAX presentations of Shazam.

Hellboy

A new Hellboy featurette hypes the film’s practical SFX.

There’s also three new character posters, including Ben Daimio and the Blood Queen. [Coming Soon]

The Curse of La Llorona

Bloody-Disgusting has a gallery of images from The Curse of La Llorona. Click through to see the rest.

Dragon Quest: Your Story

We also have a Japanese trailer for a new animated movie based on the beloved Dragon Quest series of RPGs. Oh yes, there will be Slimes.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Halt and Catch Fire actress Kerry Bishé has joined the cast of the new Penny Dreadful as Sister Molly, “a charismatic radio evangelist.” [Deadline]

Triangle

KSiteTV reports Amit Shah, Sibongile Mlambo, Diana Bermudez, and Sarah Catherine Hook have joined the cast of ABC’s upcoming Bermuda Triangle TV series. Shah will play Dr. Owen Patel, “another resident of the Triangle who has been here since 1988” while Mlambo plays a character named Lieutenant Priscilla. Bermudez and Hook have been cast as characters named Tama and Natalie, respectively.

Q-Force

TV Line reports Netflix has ordered ten episodes of a new animated series described as “a gay James Bond” from The Good Place producer Mike Schur and actor-producer Sean Hayes. According to the outlet, Q-Force follows “a handsome secret agent and his team of fellow LGBTQ superspies” who are “constantly underestimated by their colleagues.”

Creepshow

Fangoria posted a brand new photo of the revitalized series’ horror host, The Creep.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends battle demons both literal and figurative in the synopsis for “The Eggplant, the Witch & The Wardrobe,” airing April 22.

With darkness on the rise in 2019, the team realizes that a new host of problems have risen as they have been cleaning up history. Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to save Ava (Jes Macallan) from a fate worse than death while battling her own demons. Nora (Courtney Ford) and Constantine (Matt Ryan), work together to take down a powerful demon. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) gets unsolicited advice from Mona (Ramona Young), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and even Rory (Dominic Purcell). Brandon Routh also stars. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Daphne Miles (#412). Original airdate 4/22/2019.

The Flash

Icicle returns to finish off Caitlin in the synopsis for “Snow Pack” airing April 23.

When Icicle (guest star Kyle Secor) returns to enact the next phase of his devious plan, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and her mother, Dr. Carla Tannhauser (guest star Susan Walters), must resolve their long-combative relationship to defeat the icy monster. After Barry (Grant Gustin) makes a big decision about their family without consulting her, Iris (Candice Patton) decides to take matters into her own hands. Jeff Cassidy directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#519). Original airdate 4/23/2019.

Supernatural

All hell breaks loose the season fourteen finale of Supernatural.

Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are thrown into an epic battle. Meanwhile, Jack (Alexander Calvert) becomes disenchanted with all the lies, and an old friend from the past shows up. Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1420). Original airdate 4/25/2019.

Cloak & Dagger

Tandy & Tyrone investigate a string of disappearances in the synopsis for “Shadow Selves” airing April 11.

After learning about a group of young girls who have gone missing, Tandy and Tyrone look to see if they can find out what has happened to them. As they get further into their investigation, they realize someone else is trying to rescue the girls too, but in her own vigilante justice type of way. Meanwhile, Mina may have discovered a side effect to the big Roxxon leak.

Roswell, New Mexico

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “Recovering the Satellites,” the season finale of Roswell, New Mexico.

Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) find themselves at an impasse over how to deal with the 4th alien. Liz (Jeanine Mason) has a dangerous encounter with an unexpected visitor. Kyle (Michael Trevino) spirals after uncovering a dark secret about his father’s death. And Michael is forced to make a difficult decision about his future. Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John and Karan Oberoi also star. Julie Plec directed the episode written by Carina Adly MacKenzie (#113). Original airdate 4/23/2019.

Happy



Finally, Ann-Margaret debuts as Bebe DeBarge in a trailer for “Some Girls Need A Lot of Repenting,” next week’s episode of Happy.

