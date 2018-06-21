Photo: Disney

Twitter was abuzz this morning when news of a “fan remake” of Star Wars: The Last Jedi went viral. Then the man behind The Last Jedi put the cherry on top of the fun.



Earlier this month, a group using the Twitter handle @RMTheLastJedi began a campaign to raise money to remake writer/director Rian Johnson’s eighth episode in the Star Wars saga. We don’t have to go into the reasons. We have a good idea. Suffice to say, the project itself raises so many questions it’s mind-boggling, paramount among them “Did you secure the rights from Disney?”

Anyway, today these tweets began to spread like wildfire, gaining the attention of Star Wars author Chuck Wendig, actor and producer Seth Rogen, and, finally, Johnson himself—who responded perfectly.

If you want a good laugh, we highly encourage going down the rabbit hole of their ideas. It’s hilarious.

As of publication, the group’s site claims to have pledges of over $11 million but, if you “pledge,” you don’t actually have to “donate.” So we assume some of that is just people having a bit of fun with them.

We’re with Rian. Please, please, please make this happen.

