Rey's Parentage Was Up in the Air Until The Rise of Skywalker Entered Production

It seems that director JJ Abrams knew Rey had to be descended from someone important in Star Wars, he just didn’t know who. Star Daisy Ridley revealed that Rey’s parentage kept changing through all three films in the Skywalker trilogy—and it wasn’t until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was already being made that they finally settled on the “truth.”
In an interview with Josh Gad for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ridley shared that she didn’t know Rey was Emperor Palpatine’s granddaughter until she was filming The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the latest Star Wars trilogy. She said Abrams was deliberating “different versions” of Rey’s parentage early on, including some centered around “an Obi-Wan connection.” After director Rian Johnson entered the picture for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it was decided that Rey would be “no one” (confirming that the scene between Rey and Kylo Ren wasn’t intended as a fake out). Then, Abrams came back—and this happened.
“It came to Episode IX, and JJ pitched me the film and was like, ‘Oh yeah, Palpatine’s granddaddy,’ and I was like, ‘Awesome.’ And then two weeks later, he was like, ‘Oh I’m not sure.’ So it kept changing,” Ridley said. “Even [inaudible] filming, I wasn’t sure what the answer was going to be.”
In a previous interview, before the release of The Last Jedi, Ridley said Abrams had already told her the secret about Rey’s parentage. I’m guessing that’s the Obi-Wan thing. Rey having a connection to Obi-Wan Kenobi was one of the earliest rumors that circulated in Star Wars fandom around the sequel trilogy, so it’s no surprise that it was an early contender for Rey’s secret parentage. Frankly, given Star Wars’ love of generational storytelling, it’s surprising that it’s not what they ended up going with, since it would’ve made a lot more sense to most than “Palpatine Fucks.”
However, Johnson didn’t have to follow Abram’s head canon and was given free rein to pursue his own version of the story, which supposedly ended up being that Rey was “no one.” I’ve got to be honest: That was the better option. It made sense for the character and story to show how true greatness can come from small beginnings. The moral of The Last Jedi was that your lineage doesn’t define you...and anybody can be a hero. Way better if you’re wanting to inspire a generation of kids to believe they can do anything, even be a Jedi. Unfortunately, it seems fanfiction won out over common sense, and we got the whole Palpatine thing.
DISCUSSION
Regardless of your take on which movies were good, which were bad, I think we can all agree: Disney flubbed this in the worst way possible.
I don’t understand how there’s so much that’s come out afterwards in which the answer seems to be ‘well, we kinda just switched things on the fly with focus groups!’ You have Marvel, which seems to be so meticulously planned and organized in the beginning that success was guaranteed if they could make sure folks showed up for the first few films.
Whereas it sounded like Disney just say ‘fuck it, it’s Star Wars, they’ll show’. And they were right for The Force Awakens at $2 billion. Some folks caught on that this was just a cash grab, and Last Jedi cashes in at $1.3 billion. Only to cap it all off in what should have been a clamoring to see the seats at $1 billion.
Top to bottom, the new Star Wars was a mess at every stage. Their entire profit trajectory was ass-backwards for a popular trilogy. It’s a bummer to see, and it’s a bummer that Disney could spike the football on so many IPs, only to fumble so hard on what should have been the easiest to turn into a money machine.
At least we have The Mandalorian and other properties that want to take place outside of the immediate familiar Star Wars universe. Here’s hoping they allow more projects to take risks, be fun (without the all-too-pervasive continuous jokes we see in blockbusters), and tell a structured, consistent, story.