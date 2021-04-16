Claire bumps into a not-so-rookie cop. Screenshot : Capcom/Netflix

It’s been quite a while since rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy and young motorcycle enthusiast Claire Redfield first met in the zombie-filled Raccoon City during 1998's Resident Evil 2. Now the dynamic duo is getting back together in Netflix’s upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG series to deal with a new outbreak of monsters... at the White House?



Yes, the White House, because now-Special-Agent Leon is hilariously investigating a hacking incident for some reason, and Claire is petitioning for an unspecified “welfare facility.” Also, somehow a child’s drawing of monsters is extremely important for some reason. Oh, and it’s 2006, making it two years after the events of Resident Evil 4. Look, just watch the darn thing yourself:

Netflix’s official synopsis adds a little additional light to the wild events of Infinite Darkness: “In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s computer network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a young boy in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation.

“The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.”

I don’t know why this tickles me all so much. It just channels the goofiness of the classic Resident Evil games, which managed to be both ridiculous and scary, and this is exactly what I want out of a Resident Evil TV series. Well, that and a family sitcom starring Resident Evil: Village’s Lady Dimitrescu and her wacky, murderous daughters, but maybe there’s room for that too between this, the other Netflix show about Wesker’s kids, and the upcoming movie reboot.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will premiere on Netflix in July. Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello, who voiced Leon and Claire in the recent Resident Evil 2 remake, return to their roles, with Assassination Classroom’s Eiichiro Hasumi directing.

